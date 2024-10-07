Deadly Blast Strikes Karachi Airport: Chinese Workers Targeted

A devastating explosion outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and injured several others on Sunday, authorities from both countries confirmed.

The blast, which occurred due to a tanker explosion near Pakistan's largest airport, targeted a convoy carrying Chinese staff from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company. Chinese and Pakistani officials labeled the incident a terrorist attack.

The Chinese Embassy condemned the attack, emphasizing cooperation with Pakistan in the investigation, while urging citizens to prioritize safety. The site, showing scenes of fire and thick smoke, was heavily secured by military personnel following the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)