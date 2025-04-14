Left Menu

Delhi Airport's Terminal Shift: Smooth Sailing Without Congestion

Terminal 2 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will temporarily close for maintenance. Terminals 1 and 3 are prepared to handle passenger traffic, promising no expected congestion. Meanwhile, talks are underway to resume direct flights between India and China, halted since early 2020 due to the pandemic.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is set for a temporary closure of Terminal 2 due to maintenance, projected to begin on April 15. The airport authorities assure that there will be no passenger traffic disruption, with Terminals 1 and 3 handling the load.

The announcement comes as IndiGo, India's leading airline, confirms a shift of its operations to T1. Full communication measures, including SMS and email, are in place to notify passengers and travel agents about the terminal switch.

Separately, efforts to resume direct flights between India and China are ongoing after a halt since early 2020. The Ministry of External Affairs is finalizing details with China to restore these services, aiming to consolidate bilateral ties.

