Defecting to Thackeray: Dipesh Mhatre's Political Leap

In a significant political shift ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre has made headlines by joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), departing from the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mhatre, alongside six former KDMC corporators, pledged allegiance to the Thackeray camp at a notable gathering at Thackeray's residence, Matoshree. This move highlights the ongoing political reconfigurations in Thane district, a stronghold of CM Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the importance of bringing young and dynamic leaders to the forefront, focusing on driving innovation in tackling challenges like education and employment. Mhatre echoed this commitment, expressing pride and dedication to advancing the party's developments in Dombivli.

(With inputs from agencies.)