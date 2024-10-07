Left Menu

Defecting to Thackeray: Dipesh Mhatre's Political Leap

Dipesh Mhatre, former KDMC chairman and Yuva Sena leader, defects from CM Eknath Shinde's party to Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. Along with six former corporators, he aims to empower youth leadership in Maharashtra, emphasizing education, employment, and sustainable development ahead of the assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:19 IST
Defecting to Thackeray: Dipesh Mhatre's Political Leap
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre has made headlines by joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), departing from the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mhatre, alongside six former KDMC corporators, pledged allegiance to the Thackeray camp at a notable gathering at Thackeray's residence, Matoshree. This move highlights the ongoing political reconfigurations in Thane district, a stronghold of CM Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the importance of bringing young and dynamic leaders to the forefront, focusing on driving innovation in tackling challenges like education and employment. Mhatre echoed this commitment, expressing pride and dedication to advancing the party's developments in Dombivli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024