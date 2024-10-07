BJP's NRC Pledge Amid Infiltration Concerns in Jharkhand
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the ruling JMM of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand and pledged BJP’s implementation of NRC to counter the threat. He emphasized the need to protect the state’s resources and announced key points of the BJP's manifesto for upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the JMM-led government of 'patronising' Bangladeshi infiltrators, as he unveiled BJP's plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if voted into power.
Addressing concerns over land, daughters, and livelihood in Jharkhand, he warned that infiltration threatens these crucial resources. Chouhan alleged that infiltrators are marrying local daughters, buying land, and gaining influence, which poses severe risks to the region's stability.
In response, the BJP has promised to draft a citizen register, removing infiltrators. Additionally, the party revealed its manifesto, pledging financial aid for women, job creation, affordable LPG cylinders, and housing if it gains governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- BJP
- NRC
- infiltrators
- elections
- manifesto
- Chouhan
- JMM
- governance
- assembly polls
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik Calls for In-Depth Study on Simultaneous Elections
Were challenged to fight polls at the time of Anna movement, proved elections can be won on honesty: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Former J&K Governor to Campaign for MVA in Maharashtra Elections
Sri Lanka's Early Edge in Test Against New Zealand Amid Presidential Elections
Athawale Demands More Seats for RPI (A) in Upcoming Maharashtra Elections