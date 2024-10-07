Left Menu

BJP's NRC Pledge Amid Infiltration Concerns in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the ruling JMM of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand and pledged BJP’s implementation of NRC to counter the threat. He emphasized the need to protect the state’s resources and announced key points of the BJP's manifesto for upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:01 IST
BJP's NRC Pledge Amid Infiltration Concerns in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the JMM-led government of 'patronising' Bangladeshi infiltrators, as he unveiled BJP's plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if voted into power.

Addressing concerns over land, daughters, and livelihood in Jharkhand, he warned that infiltration threatens these crucial resources. Chouhan alleged that infiltrators are marrying local daughters, buying land, and gaining influence, which poses severe risks to the region's stability.

In response, the BJP has promised to draft a citizen register, removing infiltrators. Additionally, the party revealed its manifesto, pledging financial aid for women, job creation, affordable LPG cylinders, and housing if it gains governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024