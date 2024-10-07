BJP's NRC Pledge Amid Infiltration Concerns in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused the JMM-led government of 'patronising' Bangladeshi infiltrators, as he unveiled BJP's plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if voted into power.

Addressing concerns over land, daughters, and livelihood in Jharkhand, he warned that infiltration threatens these crucial resources. Chouhan alleged that infiltrators are marrying local daughters, buying land, and gaining influence, which poses severe risks to the region's stability.

In response, the BJP has promised to draft a citizen register, removing infiltrators. Additionally, the party revealed its manifesto, pledging financial aid for women, job creation, affordable LPG cylinders, and housing if it gains governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)