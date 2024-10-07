Hooda's Unyielding Spirit Ahead of Haryana Poll Results

On the eve of Haryana assembly poll results, senior Congress figure Bhupinder Singh Hooda proclaimed his unwavering political vigor, reaffirming that he remains unswayed by fatigue or retirement.

In a press briefing, Hooda reflected on his past governance era from 2005 to 2014 and criticized the current BJP management for a collapsed law and order situation similar to pre-2005 conditions.

As speculation swirls regarding the party's chief ministerial choice, Hooda emphasized the decision will rest on party leadership consultation and assured of the Congress's robust performance in the recently conducted elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)