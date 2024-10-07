Left Menu

Hooda's Unyielding Spirit Ahead of Haryana Poll Results

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expresses confidence in the Congress party's performance before Haryana's assembly poll results. He highlights the increased vote share under Congress and remains open to party leadership decisions on the chief ministerial candidate. Hooda insists he is neither tired nor retired.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:21 IST
Hooda's Unyielding Spirit Ahead of Haryana Poll Results
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Haryana assembly poll results, senior Congress figure Bhupinder Singh Hooda proclaimed his unwavering political vigor, reaffirming that he remains unswayed by fatigue or retirement.

In a press briefing, Hooda reflected on his past governance era from 2005 to 2014 and criticized the current BJP management for a collapsed law and order situation similar to pre-2005 conditions.

As speculation swirls regarding the party's chief ministerial choice, Hooda emphasized the decision will rest on party leadership consultation and assured of the Congress's robust performance in the recently conducted elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024