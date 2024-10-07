Hooda's Unyielding Spirit Ahead of Haryana Poll Results
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expresses confidence in the Congress party's performance before Haryana's assembly poll results. He highlights the increased vote share under Congress and remains open to party leadership decisions on the chief ministerial candidate. Hooda insists he is neither tired nor retired.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
On the eve of Haryana assembly poll results, senior Congress figure Bhupinder Singh Hooda proclaimed his unwavering political vigor, reaffirming that he remains unswayed by fatigue or retirement.
In a press briefing, Hooda reflected on his past governance era from 2005 to 2014 and criticized the current BJP management for a collapsed law and order situation similar to pre-2005 conditions.
As speculation swirls regarding the party's chief ministerial choice, Hooda emphasized the decision will rest on party leadership consultation and assured of the Congress's robust performance in the recently conducted elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP chief Nadda says Gandhis, Abdullahs not nationalists, certificate of this was given to them by Pakistan's defence minister:
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Political Tactics at 'Janta ki Adalat'