Political Tensions Rise Amidst ED Raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

The Aam Aadmi Party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of employing the Enforcement Directorate as a political instrument, following the ED's raids on properties linked to AAP MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday.

In a press conference, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested the raids were aimed at undermining AAP's strength and leadership, dismissing corruption allegations as the true motive.

Official sources noted that the raids spanned 16-17 locations across Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram, and Delhi, as investigations continue into a land fraud case involving Arora. Arora indicated uncertainty regarding the raids but pledged full cooperation.

