Political Tensions Rise Amidst ED Raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora
The Aam Aadmi Party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Enforcement Directorate as a political tool after raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's locations. AAP claims the raids are politically motivated actions meant to weaken their party rather than address corruption allegations.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of employing the Enforcement Directorate as a political instrument, following the ED's raids on properties linked to AAP MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday.
In a press conference, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested the raids were aimed at undermining AAP's strength and leadership, dismissing corruption allegations as the true motive.
Official sources noted that the raids spanned 16-17 locations across Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram, and Delhi, as investigations continue into a land fraud case involving Arora. Arora indicated uncertainty regarding the raids but pledged full cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AfD Eyes Victory in Brandenburg Regional Election Amid Political Tensions
Tunisians Rally Against Saied’s Regime Amid Escalating Political Tensions
New Delhi CM Atishi Faces Criticism Amid Political Tensions
Delhi Initiates Dust-Free Drive Amidst Political Tensions
Nitish Kumar Launches Rs 123 Crore Projects in Jehanabad Amidst Political Tensions