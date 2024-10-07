Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amidst ED Raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

The Aam Aadmi Party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Enforcement Directorate as a political tool after raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's locations. AAP claims the raids are politically motivated actions meant to weaken their party rather than address corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:43 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of employing the Enforcement Directorate as a political instrument, following the ED's raids on properties linked to AAP MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday.

In a press conference, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested the raids were aimed at undermining AAP's strength and leadership, dismissing corruption allegations as the true motive.

Official sources noted that the raids spanned 16-17 locations across Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram, and Delhi, as investigations continue into a land fraud case involving Arora. Arora indicated uncertainty regarding the raids but pledged full cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

