Heat Tragedy: 5 Dead at Chennai Air Show Sparks Debate on Safety

In a tragic turn of events, five people died due to extreme heat during an Indian Air Force air show at Chennai's Marina Beach. Actor-turned-politician Vijay expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, emphasizing the need for better facilities and security at mass gatherings.

The incident highlighted grievances expressed by attendees regarding inadequate government-provided basic amenities, transport, and security. Chennai Mayor Priya attributed the deaths to the weather, stating that despite the state's precautions, the climate was the primary cause, affecting 15 lakh attendees.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the fatalities, noting that 102 people were affected by the heat, with 93 needing hospitalization initially. The minister assured improvements, as only seven remained hospitalized. He mentioned that the Air Force had advised attendees on precautionary measures, such as bringing umbrellas and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)