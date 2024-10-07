Left Menu

Heat Tragedy: 5 Dead at Chennai Air Show Sparks Debate on Safety

The tragic demise of five individuals during an air show in Chennai has raised concerns about safety measures and facilities. Political and local authorities have shared differing views on the incident, citing climate conditions as the cause. Calls for better management at public events intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:04 IST
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam Chief Vijay (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, five people died due to extreme heat during an Indian Air Force air show at Chennai's Marina Beach. Actor-turned-politician Vijay expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, emphasizing the need for better facilities and security at mass gatherings.

The incident highlighted grievances expressed by attendees regarding inadequate government-provided basic amenities, transport, and security. Chennai Mayor Priya attributed the deaths to the weather, stating that despite the state's precautions, the climate was the primary cause, affecting 15 lakh attendees.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the fatalities, noting that 102 people were affected by the heat, with 93 needing hospitalization initially. The minister assured improvements, as only seven remained hospitalized. He mentioned that the Air Force had advised attendees on precautionary measures, such as bringing umbrellas and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

