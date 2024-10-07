Kerala Assembly Chaos: CM and Opposition Leader Clash in Stormy Session
The Kerala Assembly was adjourned after a heated verbal exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The spat stemmed from the opposition's protest over the conversion of starred questions and claims of government manipulation. The assembly bore witness to a walkout and accusations escalating tensions.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Assembly session faced disruption on Monday following a fiery altercation between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The day's proceedings ground to a halt after the opposition's vehement protest over procedural changes during question hour.
Tempers flared when opposition members, angered by the conversion of 49 starred questions into non-starred ones, displayed a black banner, obstructing Speaker A N Shamseer. Accusations flew as the CM reproached the LoP for inciting disorder and disrespecting the chair, linking the chaos to his alleged RSS affiliations.
The session's suspension stemmed from a boycott and subsequent protest by opposition members, who accused the government of undermining democratic processes. Allegations of authoritarianism against the CM further fueled tensions, prompting a call for introspection and clarity from both sides. The upheaval concluded with a media briefing by opposition leaders, denouncing the day's events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy over Tirupati Laddus: Allegations of Animal Fat and Political Clash
Top Stories at 5.45 PM: Political Clashes and National Updates
FIR Ordered Against Nirmala Sitharaman Sparks Political Clash in Karnataka
States Push Citizenship Vote Amendment Amidst Political Clash
Delhi Political Clash: AAP vs BJP Over Bus Marshals