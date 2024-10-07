Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Chaos: CM and Opposition Leader Clash in Stormy Session

The Kerala Assembly was adjourned after a heated verbal exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The spat stemmed from the opposition's protest over the conversion of starred questions and claims of government manipulation. The assembly bore witness to a walkout and accusations escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:40 IST
Kerala Assembly Chaos: CM and Opposition Leader Clash in Stormy Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly session faced disruption on Monday following a fiery altercation between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The day's proceedings ground to a halt after the opposition's vehement protest over procedural changes during question hour.

Tempers flared when opposition members, angered by the conversion of 49 starred questions into non-starred ones, displayed a black banner, obstructing Speaker A N Shamseer. Accusations flew as the CM reproached the LoP for inciting disorder and disrespecting the chair, linking the chaos to his alleged RSS affiliations.

The session's suspension stemmed from a boycott and subsequent protest by opposition members, who accused the government of undermining democratic processes. Allegations of authoritarianism against the CM further fueled tensions, prompting a call for introspection and clarity from both sides. The upheaval concluded with a media briefing by opposition leaders, denouncing the day's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024