Kerala Assembly Chaos: CM and Opposition Leader Clash in Stormy Session

The Kerala Assembly session faced disruption on Monday following a fiery altercation between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The day's proceedings ground to a halt after the opposition's vehement protest over procedural changes during question hour.

Tempers flared when opposition members, angered by the conversion of 49 starred questions into non-starred ones, displayed a black banner, obstructing Speaker A N Shamseer. Accusations flew as the CM reproached the LoP for inciting disorder and disrespecting the chair, linking the chaos to his alleged RSS affiliations.

The session's suspension stemmed from a boycott and subsequent protest by opposition members, who accused the government of undermining democratic processes. Allegations of authoritarianism against the CM further fueled tensions, prompting a call for introspection and clarity from both sides. The upheaval concluded with a media briefing by opposition leaders, denouncing the day's events.

