Congress Eyes Historic Comeback in Haryana Amid Exit Poll Promises

In a jubilant response to promising exit polls, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for their impressive voter turnout, marking a potential comeback for the Congress in state politics after a decade. Hooda confidently stated that the upcoming results would favor the party, signaling a possible shift in power.

During a press briefing, Hooda praised the dedication of Congress workers over the past decade, highlighting their significant presence in the Haryana Lok Sabha elections where the party secured a remarkable 47.6 percent of the votes. He emphasized the hard work and commitment of all party members in driving electoral success.

Speaking to ANI, Hooda noted that the expected Congress win in Haryana could have wider implications on national politics, delivering a powerful message across the country. He credited leaders like Bhupinder Hooda and Rahul Gandhi for energizing the party base and creating a favorable environment post the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP's governance and doubted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuing electoral influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)