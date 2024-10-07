Harshvardhan Patil Leaves BJP, Joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP Amid Political Shift in Maharashtra

In a significant political shift, former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil, known for his opposition to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, has joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, leaving the BJP behind.

Patil, who is expected to run for the NCP ticket from Indapur in Pune, had previously assisted in the electoral success of Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule.

Supporters and top leaders, including Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, attended his induction, signaling a strategic alliance against central government influence in Maharashtra politics.

