Bihar Bungalow Row: Political Sparks Fly Over Missing Items

Tensions have flared in Bihar as a war of words erupted between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over missing items from a government bungalow. The sprawling residence was vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister, and is now set to be occupied by BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.

The controversy began when Danish Iqbal, Bihar BJP's media-in-charge, reported missing items such as an expensive mat, sofa set, air conditioner, and water taps from the bungalow, located next to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. The missing goods were reported to the building construction department, responsible for ministerial bungalows' maintenance.

Reacting to the allegations, JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar stressed the need for investigation, while RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav dismissed the claims, accusing the NDA of frustration over Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad's recent bail in a separate legal matter. Yadav challenged the government to release an inventory, while the RJD threatened to release video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)