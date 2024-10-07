Left Menu

Bihar Bungalow Row: Political Sparks Fly Over Missing Items

Political tensions rise in Bihar as the ruling NDA and opposition RJD clash over allegations of stolen items from a government bungalow previously occupied by Tejashwi Yadav. Both parties exchange accusations, with the NDA highlighting missing items, and the RJD claiming political harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:02 IST
Bihar Bungalow Row: Political Sparks Fly Over Missing Items
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have flared in Bihar as a war of words erupted between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over missing items from a government bungalow. The sprawling residence was vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister, and is now set to be occupied by BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.

The controversy began when Danish Iqbal, Bihar BJP's media-in-charge, reported missing items such as an expensive mat, sofa set, air conditioner, and water taps from the bungalow, located next to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. The missing goods were reported to the building construction department, responsible for ministerial bungalows' maintenance.

Reacting to the allegations, JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar stressed the need for investigation, while RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav dismissed the claims, accusing the NDA of frustration over Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad's recent bail in a separate legal matter. Yadav challenged the government to release an inventory, while the RJD threatened to release video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024