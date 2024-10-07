Political Clashes: Manipur's Congress Chief Faces ED Summons
The Congress accused the Indian government's use of the Enforcement Directorate against Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra of being politically motivated. This action is seen as a strategy to mask the government's alleged failures in addressing the issues arising in Manipur after the eruption of ethnic violence in May 2023.
The Congress on Monday accused the central government of engaging in vindictive politics following Enforcement Directorate summons to K Meghachandra, the head of its Manipur unit.
Congress general secretary for communications, Jairam Ramesh, condemned the action, interpreting it as an attempt to silence dissent against government negligence.
Since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 in Manipur, the Congress has criticized the prime minister for not visiting the state, blaming him for failing to address the escalating tension.
