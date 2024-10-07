Left Menu

Political Clashes: Manipur's Congress Chief Faces ED Summons

The Congress accused the Indian government's use of the Enforcement Directorate against Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra of being politically motivated. This action is seen as a strategy to mask the government's alleged failures in addressing the issues arising in Manipur after the eruption of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:03 IST
Political Clashes: Manipur's Congress Chief Faces ED Summons
summons
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday accused the central government of engaging in vindictive politics following Enforcement Directorate summons to K Meghachandra, the head of its Manipur unit.

Congress general secretary for communications, Jairam Ramesh, condemned the action, interpreting it as an attempt to silence dissent against government negligence.

Since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 in Manipur, the Congress has criticized the prime minister for not visiting the state, blaming him for failing to address the escalating tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024