Congress' Election Spend Unveiled: Rs 585 Crore Detailed
The Congress Party disclosed its expenditure of Rs 585 crore on the 2024 Lok Sabha and state elections, focusing on advertisements, virtual campaigns, air travel for star leaders, and election materials. Despite initial cash crunch allegations, a total of Rs 539.37 crore was received in various forms.
The Congress Party has disclosed its substantial expenditure of Rs 585 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha and allied state elections, as reported to the Election Commission.
The expenditure details reveal Rs 410 crore was allocated to advertisements and media promotions, with an additional Rs 46 crore directed towards virtual campaigns via social media platforms and associated digital methods.
The election expenditure report also highlights Rs 105 crore spent on air travel for key party figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Additionally, Rs 68.62 crore was utilized for campaign materials, while the party received a total of Rs 539.37 crore during the election period despite earlier financial constraints due to frozen accounts.
