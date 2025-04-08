UKPNP Denounces Media Suppression in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has voiced strong opposition to the pressing of charges against the Daily Jammu and Kashmir newspaper by Pakistani authorities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK), labeling it as a disturbing instance of press repression.

UKPNP accuses Islamabad of treating PoJK like a colony, criticizing unelected Pakistani officials for exercising unchecked power and ignoring local rights. The party denounced the crackdown on media workers, who face constant threats from the deep state and extremist groups, perpetuating a climate of fear and censorship.

Concerned over ongoing violations, the UKPNP highlighted the transfer of strategic areas and public properties to outsiders under false pretenses, which jeopardizes the rights of local residents. Referring to prior UN reports, the party called on international entities to address the deteriorating situation.

UKPNP urged Pakistan to honor its international obligations under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stressing the importance of protecting free speech and expression. The party vowed resistance against oppressive measures targeting civil society and press freedom.

The UKPNP appealed to global organizations, including the UN, the European Parliament, and the US State Department, to hold Pakistan accountable and safeguard fundamental freedoms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)