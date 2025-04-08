Left Menu

UKPNP Denounces Media Suppression in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The UKPNP has condemned the Pakistani authorities for suppressing press freedom in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir, calling it a colonial approach. The party highlights repression and media censorship in the region, urging international bodies to intervene and protect fundamental freedoms in light of ongoing rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:25 IST
UKPNP Denounces Media Suppression in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
Spokesperson United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) (Photo/X@NasirKhanUKPNP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has voiced strong opposition to the pressing of charges against the Daily Jammu and Kashmir newspaper by Pakistani authorities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK), labeling it as a disturbing instance of press repression.

UKPNP accuses Islamabad of treating PoJK like a colony, criticizing unelected Pakistani officials for exercising unchecked power and ignoring local rights. The party denounced the crackdown on media workers, who face constant threats from the deep state and extremist groups, perpetuating a climate of fear and censorship.

Concerned over ongoing violations, the UKPNP highlighted the transfer of strategic areas and public properties to outsiders under false pretenses, which jeopardizes the rights of local residents. Referring to prior UN reports, the party called on international entities to address the deteriorating situation.

UKPNP urged Pakistan to honor its international obligations under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stressing the importance of protecting free speech and expression. The party vowed resistance against oppressive measures targeting civil society and press freedom.

The UKPNP appealed to global organizations, including the UN, the European Parliament, and the US State Department, to hold Pakistan accountable and safeguard fundamental freedoms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025