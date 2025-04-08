Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Enforces Media Restrictions on Kannada Actress Case

The Karnataka High Court has urged the Indian government to stop media from airing defamatory reports against actress Ranya Rao and her stepfather, IPS officer Ramchandra Rao. Despite previous court orders, media outlets continued negative coverage linked to Ranya's alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case.

The Karnataka High Court has reiterated directives for the union government to curb media coverage that defames Kannada actress Ranya Rao and her stepfather, senior IPS officer K Ramchandra Rao. This follows allegations that media channels have widely ignored prior court restrictions, continuing to publish unverified and damaging reports.

Justice M Nagaprasanna raised concerns after Ramchandra Rao's counsel reported ongoing violations of a March 18 court order meant to deter such coverage. The court has previously instructed the Centre regarding this, but non-compliance persists, necessitating further court intervention.

The situation relates to Ranya Rao's arrest over suspected involvement in a gold smuggling case. Despite lower courts issuing protective orders against the press, Rao's family claims the turbulent media narrative now resembles character assassination. The High Court remains actively engaged, with potential guidelines for media conduct under consideration.

