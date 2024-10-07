Left Menu

Pakistan Rebukes Afghanistan's Remarks on Its Political Affairs

Tensions rise as Pakistan rejects Afghanistan's comments on its internal political situation. Pakistan's Foreign Office denounces the Afghan Ministry's statement as interference. It urges Afghanistan to focus on domestic issues, women's rights, and counterterrorism. Afghanistan, however, insists on negotiation to manage the region's growing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stern response, Pakistan has condemned a statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry regarding its internal political tensions. According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the Afghan comment represents an unacceptable interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs.

The Foreign Office criticized Afghanistan's Interim Government, urging it to solve its internal issues, particularly addressing women's rights and inclusive governance. It also stressed the importance of Afghanistan's commitment to international obligations, such as combating terrorism.

Pakistan reiterated its dedication to peace and regional cooperation, urging neighboring nations to adhere to responsible international practices. Meanwhile, Afghanistan expressed concern about Pakistan's political unrest, advocating for negotiations as the solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

