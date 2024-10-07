Pakistan Rebukes Afghanistan's Remarks on Its Political Affairs

In a stern response, Pakistan has condemned a statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry regarding its internal political tensions. According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the Afghan comment represents an unacceptable interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs.

The Foreign Office criticized Afghanistan's Interim Government, urging it to solve its internal issues, particularly addressing women's rights and inclusive governance. It also stressed the importance of Afghanistan's commitment to international obligations, such as combating terrorism.

Pakistan reiterated its dedication to peace and regional cooperation, urging neighboring nations to adhere to responsible international practices. Meanwhile, Afghanistan expressed concern about Pakistan's political unrest, advocating for negotiations as the solution.

