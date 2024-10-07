Pakistan Rebukes Afghanistan's Remarks on Its Political Affairs
Tensions rise as Pakistan rejects Afghanistan's comments on its internal political situation. Pakistan's Foreign Office denounces the Afghan Ministry's statement as interference. It urges Afghanistan to focus on domestic issues, women's rights, and counterterrorism. Afghanistan, however, insists on negotiation to manage the region's growing unrest.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a stern response, Pakistan has condemned a statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry regarding its internal political tensions. According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the Afghan comment represents an unacceptable interference in Pakistan's domestic affairs.
The Foreign Office criticized Afghanistan's Interim Government, urging it to solve its internal issues, particularly addressing women's rights and inclusive governance. It also stressed the importance of Afghanistan's commitment to international obligations, such as combating terrorism.
Pakistan reiterated its dedication to peace and regional cooperation, urging neighboring nations to adhere to responsible international practices. Meanwhile, Afghanistan expressed concern about Pakistan's political unrest, advocating for negotiations as the solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Highlights Technology and Democracy at CEO Roundtable in New York
Meryl Streep Advocates for Afghan Women's Rights at U.N.
Lok Sabha Speaker Advocates for Inclusive Democracy Through Technology
Biden Hails Democracy, Declines Re-Election Bid
Meryl Streep Sheds Light on Dire State of Women's Rights in Afghanistan