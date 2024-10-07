Pakistan Demands Ceasefire in Middle East

The Pakistani government, alongside political parties, has called for an urgent ceasefire in the Middle East, condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. This unified stance emerged from a multi-party conference in Islamabad.

With President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, the resolution was a resounding commitment to Palestinian self-determination, denouncing Israeli aggression and demanding international accountability. Specific calls were made for humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories.

The conference highlighted deep concerns over the violence and the international community's inaction. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized the situation, underscoring the impact of the conflict. The event marked the anniversary of a deadly conflict, with a somber reminder of over 41,900 Palestinian casualties.

