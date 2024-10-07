Left Menu

Pakistan Demands Ceasefire in Middle East

The Pakistani government and political parties have united to demand an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, condemning Israeli actions against Gaza and Lebanon. At a multi-party conference, they expressed support for Palestine's self-determination and demanded humanitarian aid and accountability for war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:51 IST
Pakistan Demands Ceasefire in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government, alongside political parties, has called for an urgent ceasefire in the Middle East, condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. This unified stance emerged from a multi-party conference in Islamabad.

With President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, the resolution was a resounding commitment to Palestinian self-determination, denouncing Israeli aggression and demanding international accountability. Specific calls were made for humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories.

The conference highlighted deep concerns over the violence and the international community's inaction. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized the situation, underscoring the impact of the conflict. The event marked the anniversary of a deadly conflict, with a somber reminder of over 41,900 Palestinian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024