Congress Criticizes Bureaucratic Dominance in Rajasthan: Calls for Action

In a biting critique of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP administration in Rajasthan, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday alleged overwhelming bureaucratic dominance and ambiguity over governance.

Dotasra suggested that bureaucracy had cast a spell over the Chief Minister, preventing effective governance. While noting the Chief Minister's extensive public engagements, Dotasra emphasized the need for job creation, crime reduction, and addressing public dissatisfaction.

Complaining of stagnation over the past ten months, Dotasra expressed frustration with sidelined representatives and unmet demands for water and electricity by farmers. He pressed Chief Minister Sharma to take decisive action, establish law and order, and clarify his administrative role to the people of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)