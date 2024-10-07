Congress Criticizes Bureaucratic Dominance in Rajasthan: Calls for Action
Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra launches a critique against Rajasthan's BJP government, led by Bhajanlal Sharma. Dotasra accuses the government of bureaucratic dominance, leaving the public—farmers, youth, and marginalized groups—frustrated. He calls for effective leadership and action, including job creation and improved governance.
- Country:
- India
In a biting critique of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP administration in Rajasthan, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday alleged overwhelming bureaucratic dominance and ambiguity over governance.
Dotasra suggested that bureaucracy had cast a spell over the Chief Minister, preventing effective governance. While noting the Chief Minister's extensive public engagements, Dotasra emphasized the need for job creation, crime reduction, and addressing public dissatisfaction.
Complaining of stagnation over the past ten months, Dotasra expressed frustration with sidelined representatives and unmet demands for water and electricity by farmers. He pressed Chief Minister Sharma to take decisive action, establish law and order, and clarify his administrative role to the people of Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- BJP
- Government
- criticism
- governance
- bureaucracy
- youth
- farmers
- law and order
ALSO READ
At U.N., Turkey to press criticism of Israel over Gaza war
Global Migration Governance: Insights and Innovations from the National Immigration Administration Forum
Striking Balance: BCCI's Domestic Cricket Mandate Praised Amidst Franchise League Criticism
Poor governance led to deaths of aspirants for excise constable recruitment exam in Jharkhand: BJP president J P Nadda.
UN Advisory Board Releases AI Governance Report with Mixed Messages