US Domestic News: Supreme Court Decisions, Nobel Winners, and Election Controversies
This summary covers recent US domestic news, including the Supreme Court's rulings on cases involving Donald Trump, the awarding of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to US scientists, and contentious issues surrounding immigration, taxation, election integrity, and state abortion laws.
The U.S. Supreme Court has refrained from hearing a significant case tied to Donald Trump's social media account, effectively siding with a judge's decision to seal information. This development comes as Elon Musk's social media platform, X, sought a free speech-based challenge against the ruling.
Republican candidate Donald Trump stirred controversy, suggesting migrants possess 'bad genes', as he criticized his opponent's immigration policies. Meanwhile, U.S. researchers Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun garnered the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on microRNA.
Amidst the upcoming November presidential election, U.S. intelligence warns of foreign actors possibly undermining election results. Additionally, a budget group reports Trump's fiscal plans could lead to greater national debt compared to Vice President Kamala Harris' proposals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore Faces Demographic Shift: Population Decline Looms Without Immigration
Global Migration Governance: Insights and Innovations from the National Immigration Administration Forum
France Set for Stricter Immigration Policies Amid Rightward Shift
France Braces for Tougher Immigration Laws Amid Rightward Shift
Kamala Harris to Visit U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Immigration Debate