Historic Jammu & Kashmir Elections: A New Era Unfolds
Votes are being counted in Jammu and Kashmir for the first assembly elections since the region became a union territory in 2019. Major political parties are contending, and the process is conducted under tight security. Results are eagerly anticipated in this key election event.
- Country:
- India
Vote counting for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday, marking a significant event as the region seeks its first elected government since 2019. This election is pivotal, coming after Jammu and Kashmir's transition into a union territory.
The Congress-National Conference alliance, People's Democratic Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party are the primary contenders in these elections, the first since the last assembly vote in 2014. The outcome is highly anticipated amid the political landscape reformations post the abrogation of Article 370.
Security is stringent at all 28 counting centers, with a comprehensive monitoring setup involving CCTV installations and restricted access. The Chief Electoral Officer, P K Pole, emphasized that only authorized personnel are allowed, ensuring a smooth and transparent process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
