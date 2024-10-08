Left Menu

Historic Jammu & Kashmir Elections: A New Era Unfolds

Votes are being counted in Jammu and Kashmir for the first assembly elections since the region became a union territory in 2019. Major political parties are contending, and the process is conducted under tight security. Results are eagerly anticipated in this key election event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:08 IST
Historic Jammu & Kashmir Elections: A New Era Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vote counting for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday, marking a significant event as the region seeks its first elected government since 2019. This election is pivotal, coming after Jammu and Kashmir's transition into a union territory.

The Congress-National Conference alliance, People's Democratic Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party are the primary contenders in these elections, the first since the last assembly vote in 2014. The outcome is highly anticipated amid the political landscape reformations post the abrogation of Article 370.

Security is stringent at all 28 counting centers, with a comprehensive monitoring setup involving CCTV installations and restricted access. The Chief Electoral Officer, P K Pole, emphasized that only authorized personnel are allowed, ensuring a smooth and transparent process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024