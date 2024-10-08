Left Menu

NC and BJP Lead in J-K Election Race

In the J-K elections, the National Conference (NC) is leading in 25 seats, with its ally Congress ahead in 6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in pursuit with a lead in 18 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:25 IST
Assembly elections
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) and its ally, Congress, are taking the forefront in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, NC is leading in 25 seats, with Congress holding an advantage in 6 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing, leading in 18 seats, as the electoral battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

