National Conference-Congress Alliance Takes Early Lead in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a significant shift as the National Conference-Congress alliance takes the early lead, capturing 46 seats, according to initial election trends released by the Election Commission.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows, securing leads in 23 constituencies, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ahead in three. Independents and various smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI(M), and Peoples Conference, are also making their mark.

Key political figures such as Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Tariq Hameed Karra of Congress, and CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami are among the prominent leaders leading in their constituencies. However, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina is trailing in the Nowshera constituency. Counting, which began at 28 centers, continues for the 90 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)