Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Takes the Lead in Julana

Vinesh Phogat, a Congress candidate and wrestler, is ahead in the race for the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district. She holds a lead of 214 votes over BJP's Yogesh Kumar. The vote counting for the October 5 assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Tuesday.
Vinesh Phogat, a candidate representing the Congress party and a well-known wrestler, is currently leading in the contest for the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district, as per initial results.
Phogat has managed to secure a lead by 214 votes against her closest competitor, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Yogesh Kumar.
The counting process for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday, with results trickling in.
