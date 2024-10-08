Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Takes the Lead in Julana

Vinesh Phogat, a candidate representing the Congress party and a well-known wrestler, is currently leading in the contest for the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district, as per initial results.

Phogat has managed to secure a lead by 214 votes against her closest competitor, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Yogesh Kumar.

The counting process for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday, with results trickling in.

