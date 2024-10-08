BJP Aims for Hat-trick in Haryana with Strong Poll Results

Amidst early voting trends, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla conveyed confidence in BJP's potential to clinch a third consecutive term in Haryana, attributing this to formidable public support and efficient governance. He emphasized the integrity of India's electoral processes and urged opposition parties to respect the EVM results.

Current Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini voiced similar optimism, underscoring BJP's accomplishments over the last decade and a commitment to transparent governance. He reiterated that BJP aimed to persist in progressing the state's development by once again forming the government.

Meanwhile, Anil Vij, a senior BJP contestant from Ambala Cantt, commented on internal Congress dynamics while acknowledging BJP's strong lead in the elections. He assured acceptance of public mandate and readiness to take on key leadership roles if directed by the party's high command.

By 10 AM, Election Commission data had BJP leading in 43 seats, with Congress trailing behind at 34 seats. The data reported that 1 to 4 counting rounds were completed across constituencies, indicating a likely victory trajectory for BJP.

