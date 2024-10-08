Left Menu

BJP's Commanding Lead in Haryana Assembly Polls

The BJP has taken a substantial lead in the Haryana assembly elections, currently ahead in 48 seats, surpassing the halfway mark of 45. The Congress, though initially leading, now trails with 33 seats. Vote counting began at 8 am, with fluctuating trends observed early on.

Updated: 08-10-2024 10:23 IST
The ruling BJP has successfully crossed the crucial halfway mark in the Haryana assembly elections, taking a strong lead with 48 seats, according to the latest Election Commission data.

The Congress, although showing early promise in television trends, has since fallen behind with 33 seats as vote counting progressed.

Briefly neck-and-neck with the BJP, the Congress's momentum dwindled after initial leads, as the BJP gained ground from an 8 am start in the 90-member assembly race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

