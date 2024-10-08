National Conference-Congress Alliance Leads in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
The National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in 51 out of 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP leads in 26. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah calls for respecting the people's mandate, urging against any manipulation. The counting of votes continues across 28 centers.
- Country:
- India
The National Conference-Congress alliance is poised to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Tuesday's poll trends, where they lead in 51 of the 90 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 26 seats.
The Election Commission trends show the PDP ahead in five seats, while independents lead in seven. With the National Conference leading in 41 and its ally Congress in 10, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of respecting the mandate without any manipulation.
Abdullah urged transparency in the electoral process, stating that any maneuvering to alter the people's decision should not occur. Prominent leaders, including Omar Abdullah and Congress AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, are amongst those leading, while several key figures trail competitors as vote counting progresses across 28 centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
