BJP Eyes Hattrick Win in Haryana Amidst Electoral Drama

The BJP is poised for a significant comeback in Haryana, leading in 48 constituencies as the Election Commission releases early trends. Despite exit polls favoring Congress, BJP's Anil Vij remains optimistic. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot remains confident in an ideological victory as counting progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:10 IST
BJP leader Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set for a substantial comeback in Haryana, as the Election Commission of India's early trends indicate the party is leading in 48 of the 90 state constituencies. The BJP's hopes are bolstered despite earlier exit polls predicting a Congress victory.

Notably, former minister and BJP candidate Anil Vij is trailing in Ambala Cantt, while independent Chitra Sarwara is currently in the lead. Despite the setback, Vij maintains an optimistic demeanor, referencing a classic Bollywood song to illustrate the unpredictable nature of political fortunes.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh continues to outpace his Congress rival in Ladwa. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot remains undeterred, arguing the contest is fundamentally ideological. Amidst the shifting trends, both parties assert confidence in their respective paths to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

