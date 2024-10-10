Trump's Bold Plans: Tax Breaks and Tariffs in the Auto Industry

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to announce a proposal allowing all interest on car loans to be fully tax-deductible, Reuters reports. In his upcoming speech in Detroit, he'll also outline measures to prevent Chinese automakers from penetrating the U.S. market.

Trump plans to impose fresh tariffs to restrict Chinese automakers from producing in Mexico and exporting to the United States, positioning his strategy to appeal to autoworkers in Michigan, a key battleground state.

The announcement comes as polls show a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, with both candidates vying for critical support in states like Michigan.

