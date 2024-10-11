Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Spur International Outcry

Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut on Thursday evening, leading to the deaths of at least 22 people and injuring dozens more. The attack exacerbated the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, leaving two neighborhoods devastated.

Witnesses and reporters observed significant damage to residential buildings, with one multi-story structure in ruins and another's lower floors obliterated. This assault marked an escalation in the ongoing war that has seen Israel conduct heavy strikes across Lebanon.

The escalating violence has sparked international condemnation. UN peacekeepers were also fired upon in southern Lebanon, resulting in diplomatic protests. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued strikes in the Gaza Strip, with one attack killing 27 people in a school sheltering displaced individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)