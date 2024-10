Diplomatic Tensions: Modi and Trudeau's Standoff at ASEAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a brief encounter during the ASEAN Summit in Laos, marking a significant though non-substantive interaction between the two nations.

The meeting, described by Trudeau as a "brief exchange," follows his accusations against India concerning the death of a Khalistani separatist in Canada, which has significantly strained India-Canada relations.

Despite no detailed discussions occurring in Laos, Canada remains firm on demanding India's participation in investigations and addressing pro-Khalistan activities within Canadian borders. The discourse continues amidst tensions, with both nations focusing on security and diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)