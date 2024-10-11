Renters Rise: Shaping America's Housing Future

With the looming U.S. elections, housing has emerged as a key issue, placing renters at the forefront of political discourse. Campaigns by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump focus on housing policies aimed at affordability.

National tenants' advocacy groups are championing efforts to encourage voter turnout, spotlighting housing as a major economic concern. They argue that policy change is imminent if renters consolidate their influence.

These developments mark a shift from previous political cycles, where housing was often sidelined in national discussions. The strategic focus on renters could redefine priorities, potentially steering the political landscape for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)