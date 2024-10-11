Delhi CM's Bungalow Controversy: PWD Offers 6 Flag Staff Road to Atishi
The Delhi government has offered the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Chief Minister Atishi amid a political row. The Public Works Department issued a letter urging the submission of required documents within eight days. The controversy involves eviction claims, denied by the Lieutenant Governor's Office.
- Country:
- India
The controversy over the Chief Minister's bungalow in Delhi has taken a new turn as the Public Works Department (PWD) offered the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Chief Minister Atishi. The offer, made through a letter dated October 11, asks Atishi to submit the necessary documents within eight days.
The communication from the PWD highlights that the offer is in line with the Delhi Administration Allotment of Govt. Residences (General Pool) Rules of 1977. Atishi is required to provide acceptance, accompanied by three passport-sized family photos, via the government's official website, Sarkari Awas.
Allegations emerged accusing the BJP-led Centre of forcibly evicting Atishi, which were refuted by the Lieutenant Governor's office. This development follows the resignation of the AAP national convenor from the Chief Minister's post, leading to his vacating the CM bungalow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
