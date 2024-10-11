Left Menu

Delhi CM's Bungalow Controversy: PWD Offers 6 Flag Staff Road to Atishi

The Delhi government has offered the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Chief Minister Atishi amid a political row. The Public Works Department issued a letter urging the submission of required documents within eight days. The controversy involves eviction claims, denied by the Lieutenant Governor's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:52 IST
Delhi CM's Bungalow Controversy: PWD Offers 6 Flag Staff Road to Atishi
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the Chief Minister's bungalow in Delhi has taken a new turn as the Public Works Department (PWD) offered the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Chief Minister Atishi. The offer, made through a letter dated October 11, asks Atishi to submit the necessary documents within eight days.

The communication from the PWD highlights that the offer is in line with the Delhi Administration Allotment of Govt. Residences (General Pool) Rules of 1977. Atishi is required to provide acceptance, accompanied by three passport-sized family photos, via the government's official website, Sarkari Awas.

Allegations emerged accusing the BJP-led Centre of forcibly evicting Atishi, which were refuted by the Lieutenant Governor's office. This development follows the resignation of the AAP national convenor from the Chief Minister's post, leading to his vacating the CM bungalow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024