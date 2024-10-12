Supreme Court to Hear Shashi Tharoor's Defamation Plea: The Scorpion on Shivling Controversy

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's plea on Monday, challenging a Delhi High Court verdict that refused to quash defamation proceedings against him. These proceedings relate to Tharoor's controversial 'scorpion on Shivling' comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in September, the apex court had temporarily stayed the defamation case proceedings and issued notices to the Delhi Police and BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, the complainant. Tharoor's legal team argues that the controversial remark was metaphorical and made in good faith, seeking dismissal under defamation law immunity.

The high court previously determined that Tharoor's statement could defame the Prime Minister, BJP, and its representatives. Despite the Congress MP's petition to cancel the proceedings, the case will be addressed by a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti.

