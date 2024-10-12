Left Menu

Foreign Intelligence Behind Airport Blast: Pakistan's Preliminary Report

A preliminary report on the recent explosion near Pakistan's Jinnah International Airport points to foreign intelligence agency involvement. The attack aimed to disrupt Pakistan-China relations by targeting Chinese engineers. The Balochistan Liberation Army is suspected, with connections to ongoing Baloch insurgency and CPEC project tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 12-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 14:00 IST
A preliminary report has emerged regarding the recent explosion near Pakistan's busiest airport, suggesting possible foreign intelligence agency involvement in the attack, according to media sources on Saturday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) submitted a report to the anti-terrorism court indicating the suicide bombing specifically targeted Chinese engineers, possibly undermining Pakistan-China relations, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The explosion near Jinnah International Airport resulted in the death of two Chinese nationals and 17 injuries, with the Balochistan Liberation Army identified as a suspect party. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the role of foreign entities in aiding the attack.

