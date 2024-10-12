Kerala's Gold Smuggling Scandal: A Political Tug-of-War

Kerala's political landscape witnessed a heated exchange on the issue of gold smuggling as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent comments. Khan accused Vijayan of keeping significant information under wraps, raising concerns about national security and integrity.

Governor Khan, seeking clarity, summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP for direct explanations on allegations about funds from gold smuggling activities being linked to anti-state and anti-national endeavors, alongside phone tapping accusations. Vijayan retaliated, claiming the summons without proper protocol was beyond the Governor's constitutional rights.

The controversy has stirred up political discourse, with the CPI (M) accusing media outlets of perpetuating misleading narratives, while the Congress-led UDF criticized Vijayan for depicting the Malappuram district negatively. The chasm between state leaders highlights the complexity and heated nature of the ongoing scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)