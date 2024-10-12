Left Menu

Kerala's Gold Smuggling Scandal: A Political Tug-of-War

Tensions flare between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations of gold smuggling linked to anti-national activities. The Governor accuses the CM of withholding crucial information, as political parties and media clash over the narrative surrounding the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:10 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's political landscape witnessed a heated exchange on the issue of gold smuggling as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent comments. Khan accused Vijayan of keeping significant information under wraps, raising concerns about national security and integrity.

Governor Khan, seeking clarity, summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP for direct explanations on allegations about funds from gold smuggling activities being linked to anti-state and anti-national endeavors, alongside phone tapping accusations. Vijayan retaliated, claiming the summons without proper protocol was beyond the Governor's constitutional rights.

The controversy has stirred up political discourse, with the CPI (M) accusing media outlets of perpetuating misleading narratives, while the Congress-led UDF criticized Vijayan for depicting the Malappuram district negatively. The chasm between state leaders highlights the complexity and heated nature of the ongoing scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP's Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga's Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

