Turkish Turmoil: Political Tensions Escalate Amid Protests and Arrests

In Turkey, rising political tensions have culminated in the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and his lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan, stirring widespread protests. Authorities released Pehlivan after detaining him overnight, amid accusations of a politically motivated judicial process.

Imamoglu, a significant opposition figure from the Republican People's Party (CHP), remains jailed over graft allegations, triggering the largest anti-government demonstrations in over a decade. The protests, characterized by mass arrests, have garnered international attention.

The Turkish government insists on the independence of its judiciary, dismissing claims of influence. Yet, as detentions continue, with reports of journalist arrests, opposition parties and rights groups criticize the government's actions as suppressive and undemocratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)