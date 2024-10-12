Left Menu

RSS Marks a Century of Service: Inspiring Future Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the RSS on its 100th anniversary, highlighting its service and dedication to India. He shared a must-listen speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Modi, a former RSS member, acknowledged its role in the BJP's organizational growth and ideological cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it reached a significant 100-year milestone, lauding its unwavering dedication to the nation.

In a social media post, Modi emphasized the importance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address, urging everyone to listen. Modi, a former RSS pracharak, highlighted the influence of the Hindutva organization as a source of inspiration for generations to come, aligning with the goal of a developed India.

The RSS, founded in 1925, serves as the ideological guide for the BJP, with its members playing a vital role in maintaining the party's organizational discipline and cohesion across India at both national and state levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

