RSS Marks a Century of Service: Inspiring Future Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it reached a significant 100-year milestone, lauding its unwavering dedication to the nation.

In a social media post, Modi emphasized the importance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address, urging everyone to listen. Modi, a former RSS pracharak, highlighted the influence of the Hindutva organization as a source of inspiration for generations to come, aligning with the goal of a developed India.

The RSS, founded in 1925, serves as the ideological guide for the BJP, with its members playing a vital role in maintaining the party's organizational discipline and cohesion across India at both national and state levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)