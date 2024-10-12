Left Menu

Karnataka's Struggle for Fair Tax Share

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for allocating insufficient funds to Karnataka. He highlighted the disparity in tax distribution and urged Kannadigas to demand fairness. Despite significant contributions to national revenue, Karnataka receives less funding compared to states with poor governance, threatening federal cooperation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the central government of injustice by allocating minimal tax funds to Karnataka, criticizing the substantial contribution the state makes to national revenue.

Siddaramaiah pointed out drastic inequalities in the tax devolution process, noting that Karnataka, despite its population and economic contributions, receives significantly less compared to states with inefficient governance.

In his call for action, the CM emphasized the pressing need for public debate and questioned the central government's policies, highlighting the impact on Karnataka's development and federal balance.

