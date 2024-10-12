Karnataka's Struggle for Fair Tax Share
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for allocating insufficient funds to Karnataka. He highlighted the disparity in tax distribution and urged Kannadigas to demand fairness. Despite significant contributions to national revenue, Karnataka receives less funding compared to states with poor governance, threatening federal cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the central government of injustice by allocating minimal tax funds to Karnataka, criticizing the substantial contribution the state makes to national revenue.
Siddaramaiah pointed out drastic inequalities in the tax devolution process, noting that Karnataka, despite its population and economic contributions, receives significantly less compared to states with inefficient governance.
In his call for action, the CM emphasized the pressing need for public debate and questioned the central government's policies, highlighting the impact on Karnataka's development and federal balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Blames Central Government for West Bengal Flood Crisis
Mamata Banerjee Addresses Flood Crisis in Bengal, Criticizes Central Government
Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government
Tirupati Laddu row: Let SIT probe be supervised by some senior official of central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggests SC.
Revamped Funding Blueprint: Chennai Metro Phase-2 Gets 65% Central Government Boost