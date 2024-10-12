Karnataka's Struggle for Fair Tax Share

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the central government of injustice by allocating minimal tax funds to Karnataka, criticizing the substantial contribution the state makes to national revenue.

Siddaramaiah pointed out drastic inequalities in the tax devolution process, noting that Karnataka, despite its population and economic contributions, receives significantly less compared to states with inefficient governance.

In his call for action, the CM emphasized the pressing need for public debate and questioned the central government's policies, highlighting the impact on Karnataka's development and federal balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)