Omar Abdullah on Government Delay and Cricket Revival in Kashmir
Omar Abdullah addressed delays in Jammu and Kashmir's new government formation due to procedural requirements to revoke President's Rule. While watching a cricket match, he emphasized that government formation is independent of technology. He expressed interest in hosting cricket matches, including IPL, by enhancing local infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister-designate, clarified the delay in forming the new government in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the procedural need to revoke President's Rule, which requires a Cabinet note and approval from Rashtrapati Bhavan and the home ministry.
Abdullah responded to queries on government formation delays, asserting that such processes are unrelated to technological advancements. Referencing past initiatives attempted via fax, he humorously noted the limitations of relying on technology.
On the sports front, Abdullah, a cricket enthusiast, expressed optimism about upgrading infrastructure to host major cricket events like the IPL in Srinagar, aiming to request the BCCI for matches once facilities are improved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
