Legacy of Alex Salmond: Scottish Independence Advocate Passes Away

Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland and an influential leader in the Scottish independence movement, has died at the age of 69. Salmond led the Scottish government for seven years and played a crucial role in bolstering support for independence during the 2014 referendum. A source from the SNP confirmed his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:29 IST
Alex Salmond, the influential former First Minister of Scotland, died on Saturday at the age of 69. A central figure in the movement for Scottish independence, Salmond's contributions were instrumental in the 2014 referendum, despite the outcome favoring the United Kingdom.

During his seven-year leadership of the devolved Scottish government beginning in 2007, Salmond successfully advanced the cause for Scottish independence, elevating it to unprecedented heights. The 2014 referendum campaign, led by Salmond, saw a significant increase in support for splitting from the United Kingdom, although the vote ultimately resulted in a 55%-45% decision to remain.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which Salmond led for nearly 20 years, confirmed his passing. Though the cause of death is yet to be disclosed, his legacy in Scottish politics is enduring.

