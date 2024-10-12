Left Menu

Power Shift in J&K: National Conference and Congress Alliance Takes Reins

Kavinder Gupta criticizes previous governments for neglecting Jammu and Ladakh, welcoming a new wave of equal development. Omar Abdullah's National Conference, with support from Congress and other parties, prepares to form the first government post-Article 370 abrogation, pledging not to overlook Jammu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:50 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta . (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has criticized past administrations, specifically the Congress and National Conference, for their neglect of Jammu and Ladakh regions. Gupta highlights a new era of equal development under current efforts and encourages embracing these initiatives. His comments follow remarks from Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, asserting that 'Jammu won't be ignored'.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has begun the political process to form the government by meeting with LG Manoj Sinha. Abdullah, along with letters of support from Congress, CPM, AAP, and independent candidates, intends to hasten the swearing-in ceremony. He stated that the swearing-in could potentially happen by next Wednesday, dependent on the processing of required documentation.

This coalition between the National Conference and Congress marks a significant transition, as efforts are underway to establish the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Omar Abdullah, who is poised to lead the government, has committed to prioritizing discussions with the central government regarding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

