Left Menu

Restoring Statehood: National Conference's Top Priority in J&K

Farooq Abdullah has emphasized the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as a top agenda for his government. Addressing employment issues, he calls for enhanced job opportunities amidst staff shortages in various sectors. Omar Abdullah will lead the new government, backed by an alliance with the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:54 IST
Restoring Statehood: National Conference's Top Priority in J&K
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion of priorities, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah declared that restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir stands as a foremost objective for his government. Speaking to reporters, the former Chief Minister vowed to mend the divisive atmosphere and ensure the state's autonomy is reinstated, essential for effective governance and progress.

Abdullah further emphasized tackling unemployment, labeling it a critical challenge. His comments highlighted the urgent need for enhanced job creation in light of acute shortages in medical and administrative staff. 'Our youth are ready to step into these roles,' Abdullah stated, underscoring the pivotal need for addressing systemic workforce deficiencies.

Contextually, these remarks arrive post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government, which led to Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation into two union territories. Meanwhile, National Conference-Congress cooperation post-elections has paved the way for Omar Abdullah's leadership, with a formal claim laid for government formation, anticipating the swearing-in ceremony soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024