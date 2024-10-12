Restoring Statehood: National Conference's Top Priority in J&K

In a bold assertion of priorities, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah declared that restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir stands as a foremost objective for his government. Speaking to reporters, the former Chief Minister vowed to mend the divisive atmosphere and ensure the state's autonomy is reinstated, essential for effective governance and progress.

Abdullah further emphasized tackling unemployment, labeling it a critical challenge. His comments highlighted the urgent need for enhanced job creation in light of acute shortages in medical and administrative staff. 'Our youth are ready to step into these roles,' Abdullah stated, underscoring the pivotal need for addressing systemic workforce deficiencies.

Contextually, these remarks arrive post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government, which led to Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation into two union territories. Meanwhile, National Conference-Congress cooperation post-elections has paved the way for Omar Abdullah's leadership, with a formal claim laid for government formation, anticipating the swearing-in ceremony soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)