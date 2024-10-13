Left Menu

Kamala Harris Energizes North Carolina Amid Political Storms

Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina to aid hurricane recovery and campaign for Democrats. She met with Black leaders, prepared relief packages, and addressed economic plans, amid political tensions with former President Trump over disaster response criticism. Her visit aimed to boost early voting ahead of the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 13-10-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 05:01 IST
Kamala Harris Energizes North Carolina Amid Political Storms
Vice President Kamala Harris was in North Carolina over the weekend, participating in hurricane recovery efforts while energizing Democratic campaign efforts in the crucial battleground state. In Raleigh, Harris engaged with Black leaders and assisted volunteers preparing relief packages for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Her visit comes in the wake of political criticism from former President Donald Trump, who has attacked the Biden administration's handling of disaster relief. Harris's presence marks her second visit to the state since Helene made landfall, causing significant destruction and highlighting the Democrats' strategic focus on North Carolina in this election cycle.

Harris's agenda also included discussions on creating an 'opportunity economy' and combatting price gouging in the aftermath of natural disasters. Her tour emphasizes outreach to women, Black voters, and college-educated constituents, which are pivotal demographics for the Democrats as early voting begins.

