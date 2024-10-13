Political Turmoil Erupts Following Assassination of NCP Leader in Mumbai

The assassination of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has sparked a significant political backlash, with opposition parties lambasting the Maharashtra government for its perceived failure in maintaining law and order. Siddique, associated with Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her distress over Siddique's murder, highlighting the intelligence failure despite him being under Y category security amid prior threats. Chaturvedi criticized the state's deteriorating law and order, questioning the efficacy of intelligence agencies and the Mumbai Police, renowned globally for its orderliness.

Further condemning the incident, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate lamented over the declining security scenario in Maharashtra, questioning why a political event was not canceled out of respect. Other leaders, including Congress MP Manish Tewari and AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, echoed concerns over governance, pointing out similar law enforcement challenges across regions governed by BJP-aligned administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)