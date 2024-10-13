Left Menu

Middle East Conflict: Families Devastated Amid Escalating Tensions

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed a family of eight, as military actions continue amid a year-long war with Palestinian militants. Concurrently, Israel's airstrikes hit a century-old market in Lebanon, escalating tensions further. Evacuations continue, and humanitarian conditions deteriorate in northern Gaza.

Updated: 13-10-2024 15:53 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli strike targeted the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic death of a family of eight, Palestinian medical officials confirmed on Sunday. Meanwhile, Israeli forces are intensifying their battles with Palestinian militants in the north and have conducted airstrikes on a historic market in southern Lebanon.

The airstrike hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, claiming the lives of parents and their six children, with ages ranging from 8 to 23, as reported by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, which received the bodies. Seven additional individuals were injured, including two women and a critically wounded child, as corroborated by an Associated Press journalist who counted the casualties.

As the conflict marks its first anniversary, Israel maintains it targets militant sites in Gaza while attempting to avoid civilian casualties. Nevertheless, frequent strikes in dense civilian areas, like schools, have provoked accusations against Hamas of hiding among civilians. Notably, the United Nations reports no food delivery in northern Gaza since October 1, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

