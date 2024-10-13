Maharashtra's Rising Crime: A Call for Accountability

In a concerning turn of events, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has voiced his apprehensions regarding the law and order situation in Mumbai. Drawing parallels with the crime rates of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Wadettiwar posed critical questions following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The congressman also called for the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to take responsibility for this alarming incident.

Baba Siddique succumbed to two gunshot wounds sustained in his chest after being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Despite emergency interventions, Siddique was pronounced dead Saturday night. "Though the police have apprehended the shooters and are probing the case, the open firing in public places raises serious safety concerns for Mumbai residents," Wadettiwar remarked. He warned of the city potentially becoming a crime hub, posing significant threats to the common people.

In response, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar acknowledged the gravity of the situation. "It's an unfortunate incident. The government intends to take the strictest actions while the police continue their investigation. It is vital not to exert undue pressure on them at this juncture," Narwekar stated. Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital reported that Siddique arrived with unrecordable vital signs and was declared dead at 11:27 PM. Further details on the exact number of bullets will be confirmed post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)