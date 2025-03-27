Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing

In Ranchi, tensions have escalated following the murder of BJP leader Anil Mahto Tiger, sparking a significant backlash on Thursday. Supporters of the BJP and AJSU Party, along with other organizations, took to the streets calling for a nine-hour bandh in the state capital.

The protesters, voicing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, held demonstrations in key areas like Harmu, Dhurwa, and Piska More. The bandh, supported by groups like Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha and Kendriya Sarna Samiti, led to the closure of schools and reduced vehicular movement.

Ranchi's administration responded with heightened security measures, urging peaceful observance of the bandh. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleged detention without cause, and reports emerged of preventive detentions of BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)