Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing

Supporters of BJP, AJSU, and other groups staged demonstrations in Ranchi, protesting the killing of BJP leader Anil Mahto Tiger. A nine-hour bandh was called, citing law and order concerns. Schools closed, transport decreased, and security measures heightened. Some BJP leaders were reportedly detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:09 IST
Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, tensions have escalated following the murder of BJP leader Anil Mahto Tiger, sparking a significant backlash on Thursday. Supporters of the BJP and AJSU Party, along with other organizations, took to the streets calling for a nine-hour bandh in the state capital.

The protesters, voicing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, held demonstrations in key areas like Harmu, Dhurwa, and Piska More. The bandh, supported by groups like Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha and Kendriya Sarna Samiti, led to the closure of schools and reduced vehicular movement.

Ranchi's administration responded with heightened security measures, urging peaceful observance of the bandh. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleged detention without cause, and reports emerged of preventive detentions of BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025