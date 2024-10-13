Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Agniveers: Unequal Treatment Sparks Outrage
Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Indian government's unequal treatment of Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet, who died during training. He demands their families receive equal pensions and benefits as other martyred soldiers, calling the Agniveer scheme an injustice to the army.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticized the Indian government following the deaths of two Agniveers, Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet, during training in Nashik. The Opposition Leader is demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, questioning why the lives of some soldiers are valued differently from others.
Gandhi highlighted the disparity in compensation for the families of the deceased Agniveers compared to other martyred soldiers, describing it as an 'injustice.' He voiced his deep condolences to the families and reiterated his commitment to continue fighting against such discriminatory policies.
The deaths have reignited debate over the Agniveer scheme, with Gandhi calling for the BJP government to answer pressing questions about equitable treatment of soldiers. He urged public support for the 'Jai Jawan' movement, seeking to repeal the scheme for the betterment of the army and youth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deloitte Targets Quadruple Revenue Growth in India by 2030
India and US Forge Path to Bolster Critical Minerals Cooperation
India's Gold Hope Dashed by Penalty at Junior Shooting Championship
India's Job Crisis Amid 7% Economic Growth: Raghuram Rajan's Insights
BP Eyes Expansion in India: Seeking New Energy Opportunities