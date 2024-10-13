Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Agniveers: Unequal Treatment Sparks Outrage

Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Indian government's unequal treatment of Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet, who died during training. He demands their families receive equal pensions and benefits as other martyred soldiers, calling the Agniveer scheme an injustice to the army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticized the Indian government following the deaths of two Agniveers, Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Sheet, during training in Nashik. The Opposition Leader is demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, questioning why the lives of some soldiers are valued differently from others.

Gandhi highlighted the disparity in compensation for the families of the deceased Agniveers compared to other martyred soldiers, describing it as an 'injustice.' He voiced his deep condolences to the families and reiterated his commitment to continue fighting against such discriminatory policies.

The deaths have reignited debate over the Agniveer scheme, with Gandhi calling for the BJP government to answer pressing questions about equitable treatment of soldiers. He urged public support for the 'Jai Jawan' movement, seeking to repeal the scheme for the betterment of the army and youth.

