Kerala Assembly: Call for Neutrality
The Congress-led UDF has requested Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer to maintain neutrality, especially during adjournment motions. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the Speaker's biased interventions during assembly sessions, specifically citing a rejected adjournment notice on the Justice K Hema Committee report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:27 IST
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has raised concerns over Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer's conduct, urging him to remain impartial, particularly regarding adjournment motions.
V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, communicated these concerns to the Speaker through a letter, citing specific instances of perceived bias during the ongoing assembly sessions.
One contentious issue highlighted was the abrupt disallowance of an adjournment motion concerning the Justice K Hema Committee report, which Satheesan claimed violated House procedures.
