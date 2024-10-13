Kerala Assembly: Call for Neutrality

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has raised concerns over Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer's conduct, urging him to remain impartial, particularly regarding adjournment motions.

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, communicated these concerns to the Speaker through a letter, citing specific instances of perceived bias during the ongoing assembly sessions.

One contentious issue highlighted was the abrupt disallowance of an adjournment motion concerning the Justice K Hema Committee report, which Satheesan claimed violated House procedures.

