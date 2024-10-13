Left Menu

Kerala Assembly: Call for Neutrality

The Congress-led UDF has requested Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer to maintain neutrality, especially during adjournment motions. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the Speaker's biased interventions during assembly sessions, specifically citing a rejected adjournment notice on the Justice K Hema Committee report.

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, communicated these concerns to the Speaker through a letter, citing specific instances of perceived bias during the ongoing assembly sessions.

One contentious issue highlighted was the abrupt disallowance of an adjournment motion concerning the Justice K Hema Committee report, which Satheesan claimed violated House procedures.

