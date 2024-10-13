Kejriwal Sounds Alarm on 'Gangster Raj' Threat in India
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, expresses concern over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and fears of increasing gangster activity in Delhi. He urges citizens to oppose this perceived rise in 'Gangster Raj.' The AAP criticizes the government for worsening law and order conditions.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, raised an alarm on Sunday about the safety of citizens amidst growing fears of gangster activity, following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. He claimed the atmosphere in Delhi mirrors this environment and urged citizens to resist 'Gangster Raj.'
Kejriwal's remarks, made in the aftermath of Siddique's shooting by three men outside his son's office, have not directly named any politicians but imply a call to action against rising criminal influence. He stressed that the safety crisis extends beyond Maharashtra, affecting nationwide sentiment.
The AAP has been vocal about the perceived inaction by authorities on gang-related activities, highlighting recent extortion incidents in Delhi targeting commercial institutions. Reports suggest several arrests, indicating ongoing attempts to curb these illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Baba Siddique
- Gangster Raj
- AAP
- extortion
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- BJP
- crime
- law and order
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Slams Severe Law and Order Breakdown in Delhi
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Constable Killed in Delhi Incident
Soaring Housing Prices: Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru Lead with 29% Surge
Aam Aadmi Party moves SC against Municipal Corporation of Delhi's recent standing committee election.
Panic in Delhi: AAP Minister Questions LG's Priorities Amid Rising Crime